Significant vandalism at golf course

Severe vandalism at the Warragul Country Club last week resulted in more than $10,000 damage to the second green.

Police allege offenders damaged several trees and used spray paint to draw offensive images and phrases on the second green, between 8pm on Thursday and 6:30am on Friday.

The graffiti included depictions of male and female genitalia, crude slogans referencing sexual acts, outlines of deceased bodies in the style of a crime scene, a swastika with triple six written above it and other profanities.

Chemicals in the spray paint caused significant damage to the golf-grade grass, resulting in the establishment of a temporary green for the second hole as Country Club greens staff undertook cleanup and repairs.

In a letter to members on Friday, Warragul Country Club chief executive officer Andrew Breeden-Walton said the club had a "zero-tolerance policy for this type of behaviour" and would be pursuing the matter fully with police.

"The Warragul Country Club is a community asset, and it is disappointing to see our course treated with such disrespect. We are committed to restoring the second green to its usual high standard as quickly as possible," Mr Breeden-Walton said.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or vehicles around the green at the time of the incident, or who may have found items used in the vandalism such as spray paint cans, are asked to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.