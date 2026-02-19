Rokeby Parkrun starts on Saturday

Calling all park runners! A brand new Parkrun event kicks off in Rokeby on Saturday.

Held at the Rokeby to Neerim trail at 8am, the five kilometre event is free for anyone to participate in.

Participants will complete the five kilometre track in two two-and-a-half kilometre legs. The track is accessible for all ages and abilities and dogs are also welcome.

While running is in the name, it's not compulsory - the course can also be jogged or walked.

Parking marshals will be on site to direct car park traffic.

Rokeby Parkrun is free to attend. Registrations can be made online at https://www.parkrun.com.au/register/

Participants only need to register once, regardless of how many different events they visit.

You can find the location of Rokeby Parkrun on Google Maps by searching "Rokeby Crossover Rail Trail parkrun".