Report suspicious behaviour

Police are asking community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour following sightings of a suspicious male riding a bike around the Brandy Creek Views estate last week.

Police are asking community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour following sightings of a suspicious male riding a bike around the Brandy Creek Views estate last week.

Police said a man was seen riding a black bike around the estate in the north of Warragul during daylight hours last week, taking pictures of houses and dogs.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his 30s, wearing an orange hi-vis shirt, khaki shorts, beige boots with knee high socks, a black helmet and a blue backpack.

Police urged community members to report any sightings or suspicious behaviour by contacting Warragul Police on 5622 7111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au