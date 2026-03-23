Ready to race?

The Wild Dog Triathlon Club will be hosting a race as part of the Victorian Regional Tri-Series later this month.

The Wild Dog Triathlon Club are busy organising their biggest event yet for later this month when they host a race as part of the Victorian Regional Tri-Series.

The Warragul-based event on Saturday, March 28 will be the 10th and final race in the series, which sees triathletes of all ages across regional Victoria take on the challenge of a swim, cycle and run.

Races will begin and finish at the Warragul Leisure Centre, with the course heading along Burke St, King St, Spring St and Wills St at various times.

Specially designed medals will be presented to all participants who complete their race.

There will be two distances for seniors 13 and older, a medium distance (300m swim, 12km ride and 3km run) or a long distance (600m swim, 18km ride and 5km run).

The distance of a lap in the junior races will be a 25m swim, 1km bike and 300m run, with a different number of laps for the different age groups.

They are: six years and under (one lap), seven years and under (two laps), nine years and under (three laps) and 12 years and under (four, five or six laps).

Minor traffic disruptions are expected on Burke St and King St between 7am-1pm with Spring St and Wills St closed to traffic for the bike leg of the race from 8am-12pm.

Burke St and King St will be under traffic management with a bike lane created to ensure safety.

The schedule for the day is as follows -

8:15am - Check-in for junior and senior race.

8:45am - Check-in and transition closes for juniors (bikes must be racked before this time).

8:50am - Junior race briefing.

9am - Junior race begins.

9:15-9:40am - Junior race finishes and presentations.

9:15am - Transition closes for seniors (bikes must be racked in transition at this time).

9:30am - Seniors race begins.

10:30am-12 pm - Senior race finishes and presentations.

1pm -Victorian Regional Tri-Series awards.

Spots are limited to 300 total between seniors and juniors. For more information and registration head to www.wilddogtriclub.org.au