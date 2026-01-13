Prayer for Bondi victims

Uniting in prayers for the victims of the Bondi terrorist attack at Warragul Community House are (from left) Rachel Angel, Multicultural Friendship Group member Mimi and co-ordinator Soudabeh, Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham, Multicultural Friendship Group member Nachman, Member for Monash Mary Aldred, Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson and Warragul Community House chairperson Alma Reynolds, committee member Sunil Bhatt and manager Rosemary Allica.

A moving prayer vigil was recently held in Warragul to recognise and honour the victims of the Bondi terror attack.

The event at Warragul Community House brought together people of different faiths, cultures and backgrounds in a shared moment of reflection, grief and solidarity.

The night opened with a series of presentations acknowledging the impact of the tragic events.

Nachman Zizin spoke about the profound effect the Bondi attack had on individuals and communities across Australia. His reflections set a thoughtful and compassionate tone for the night.

Messages of support were delivered by Member for Monash Mary Aldred, Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham and Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson. Each expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and emphasised the importance of standing together as a community in times of tragedy.

A solemn highlight was the lighting of the Hanukkah candles, observed in silence as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives. Attendees were then invited to light candles themselves, creating a powerful visual symbol of remembrance, hope and shared mourning.

Prayers formed the heart of the gathering. Nachman Zizin recited Psalm 23 in both Hebrew and English, followed by Rachel Angel's reading of the Prayer of St Francis. Members of the audience were invited to offer prayers from their own cultures and in their own languages, reflecting the diversity and inclusiveness of the community.

The night concluded with a communal singing of "We Are Australian", reinforcing a message of unity and compassion.

Refreshments were shared afterwards, allowing attendees time to connect, reflect and support one another.

Warragul Community House manager Rosemary Allica said the prayer evening served as a poignant reminder of the strength found in coming together, honouring lives lost, and reaffirming a collective commitment to peace, understanding and care for one another.

Ms Aldred thanked the Multicultural Friendship Group and Warragul Community House for hosting this event in honour of the Bondi terrorist attack victims.

"The Jewish community are hurting right now, and members of our community from different faiths came together to show their love and support," she said.