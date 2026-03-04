Police call for e-scooter safety following collisions

Photo by Anna Barabanova / Unsplash

Police have urged e-scooter riders to abide by the rules and stay safe following an incident on Tuesday morning.

A 15-year-old Warragul youth riding an e-scooter collided with a a 66-year-old Warragul woman after turning a corner on the footpath outside the Warragul Leisure Centre in Burke St. Police said speed did not appear to be a factor. Witnesses reported a passenger on the e-scooter fled the scene.

Police said the male offender remained on scene, assisted the victim and co-operated with police. The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Tuesday's incident followed a similar incident on Monday February 16 where a male riding an e-scooter collided with a child in Smith St, Warragul.

Police said the victim was walking past a bakery at 2:45pm when the offender rode down the footpath at a fast rate of speed, collided with the victim and caused injuries including cuts, bruises and a split lip.

The offender was described as Caucasian with a slim build and light coloured hair with a rat-tail, aged between 14 and 16, wearing black pants, a Moncler brand hoodie, and black Air Jordan slides.

When confronted by a witness, police said the offender became aggressive before leaving. Police said the offender was not wearing a helmet and remains outstanding.

Speaking to The Gazette last month, Baw Baw Highway Patrol acting sergeant Nicole Beames said "not being aware is no longer an excuse" when it comes to e-scooters and e-bike rules.

Sgt Beames said police would no longer offer warnings for infringements such as under 16 drivers, pillion passengers or use on roads where the speed limit exceeded 60km/h.

You can legally ride an e-scooter in Victoria if you: follow traffic rules; use lights and reflectors; are at least 16-years-old; ride on shared-use paths (not on footpaths) or roads that have a speed limit up to 60km/h; wear a helmet; do not travel more than 20km/h; do not use a hand-held mobile phone; do not carry a passenger or animal; and, do not ride while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.