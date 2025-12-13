Organics boost agriculture

Photo by Hannah Shedrow / Unsplash

A major expansion of Gippsland Water's organics facility will increase capacity to turn food and garden organics into high-quality compost to boost the productivity of Victorian farms.

A $12.9 million upgrade to the Gippsland Regional Organics Facility will allow it to process an additional 70,000 tonnes of organic waste every year.

The State Government is investing $2.4 million in the project with a contribution of $2.4 million from the Federal Government under the Food Waste for Healthy Soils Fund, to divert more organic material from landfill and reduce emissions.

The upgrade will take total capacity to 250,000 tonnes per annum, resulting in an extra 20,000 tonnes of certified compost available for use each year, equivalent to 13 Olympic swimming pools.

For farmers, the project delivers a reliable supply of high-quality compost to improve soil health and support sustainable agriculture across Gippsland.

The upgrade includes new processing areas, installation of water and power infrastructure, and new equipment to handle increased volumes of organics.

Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh said farmers across Gippsland would benefit from a reliable supply of high-quality compost to improve soil health and productivity, helping grow better crops and strengthen the region's economy.