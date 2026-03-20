Operation Markdown a success

A recent multi-unit policing operation targeting shoplifting in Warragul and Drouin achieved strong success and received positive feedback from the community.

"Operation Markdown" was conducted between February 22 and March 7 across various stores in Warragul and Drouin including Coles, Woolworths, Bunnings and Kmart.

The operation utilised local uniform officers and plain clothes detectives from Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit.

The operation resulted in 43 arrests including 34 cautions, one drug diversion, five in-field interviews, one per charged and bailed and two offenders remanded.

Police said offenders were held to account for their actions but also were offered referrals in an effort to curb behaviour and provide assistance to those who needed support services.

Police said Operation Markdown received positive feedback from community stakeholders including staff members who advised they were often subjected to violence and threats from thieves.

Operation Markdown will be run regularly in the future.