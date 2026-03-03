More police on the road this long weekend

Expect to see extra police vehicles on the road this long weekend as part of a statewide road policing operation.

"Operation Arid" will see all available personnel from various units including general duties, state highway patrol, road policing drug and alcohol units and the public order response team, out in high-risk areas across the Baw Baw region.

By providing a highly visible active police presence, Operation Arid aims to reinforce positive driving behaviours and lessen the incidence of road trauma.

Police asked motorists to drive safe by adhering to road rules including speed limits, with speed being a major contributor to collisions including fatal incidents on the road. Motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be tested and face licence penalties and heavy fines.

Police also are dedicating time to increased patrols at high-risk areas throughout Baw Baw as part of the ongoing road policing operation HALO where police will perform regular patrols and vehicle intercepts.