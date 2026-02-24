Mixed week for Garfield

Frank Prins bowls for Garfield's division five side during their loss to Traralgon on Saturday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

Garfield Bowling Club's pennant sides had spectacularly different results this week.

Division five: Garfield (2) lost to Traralgon (5) 44/65

On Saturday, the division five team travelled to Warragul to play against Traralgon in the preliminary final to determine who survives to play in next week's grand final. Unfortunately, the bowls gods were not with them this week and they lost 44/65.

The team of Jan Moxey, Lexi Taylor, Trevor Peters and skip Gwen Fabris, were on the seesaw, down by seven shots before they scored, up 9/8 at halfway through the game, back down by 10 shots after 18 ends, and on the upswing, with a score of 15 to 19 when the game abruptly ended, leaving them hung in midair but four shots short.

Brian Fox skipped the team of David Piggin, Len Preece and Malcolm Newham. They were overwhelmed by their opposition and lost 6/31.

The team consisting of Frank Prins, Les Dawes, Rob Matthews and skipped by Rick Sillett, was the only bright spot for Garfield on the day. Behind for the first half of the scorecard, they were down by nine shots to 12 after 13 ends. They got themselves going and won all but two of the remaining ends in the game to, first equal the score, then race away to win 23/15.

A very good effort for the year, just one game short of the big dance.

Midweek

Division four: Garfield defeated Traralgon RSL (2) 90/39

On Tuesday, Garfield hosted the side from Traralgon RSL for the second semi-final playoff. All three teams won their games, so Garfield won the match convincingly 90/39.

The team skipped by Gwen Fabris and consisting of Lexi Taylor, Cheryl Breteler and Bob Lamport, had a close game in the first half, with the scores being only two shots different at half time, Garfield leading by 13 shots to 11.

However, the second half of the game belonged completely to Garfield, and they ran away to win comprehensively by 37 shots to 15.

Keith Cooke, Gerry Wakefield, Trevor Peters and their skip, Alan White, restricted their opponents to single shots, while they scored multiple shots many times. The result was an easy win 25/11.

Graeme Burton, John O'Shea and Helene Newton, with skip Malcolm Newham bolted out of the blocks to be 13 shots up to nil after five ends. After that, the game was more even, but that start allowed the Garfielders to win 28/13.

The win puts Garfield into grand final, but they await preliminary final results to find out who they will play.