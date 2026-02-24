Man arrested

A 38-year-old Croydon South man was arrested and charged with a string of offences following an incident in Endeavour St, Warragul last Tuesday.

Police responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle at the end of Endeavour St at 1:40am on Tuesday.

Police located the vehicle, a white 2013 Mitsubishi Express van valued at about $10,000, and found a man asleep in the driver's seat.

When the man woke, police allege he attempted to flee, reversing the van into a fence belonging to the Warragul RV Centre, causing damage. Police said the man then changed into a forward gear and drove into an embankment before he was arrested.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Panorama St, Clayton, between February 4 and 5.

Police said the van had two different registration plates on the front and back, both allegedly stolen. Police allege three other stolen registration plates, bank cards and licenses were found in the van.

The man was taken to Warragul Police Station where he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle; criminal damage; four counts of handling stolen goods; unlicensed driving; careless driving; failing to stop a motor vehicle on police direction; and committing indictable offences whilst on bail.

The man was bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on July 15.