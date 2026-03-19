Longwarry RSL's new leaders

The new executive team at the Longwarry RSL is (from left) secretary Paul Smith, president Shane Fox, treasurer Normal Sierak and vice president Kevin Stephens.

Longwarry RSL elected a new executive team at its recent annual general meeting, including a new president for the first time in 17 years.

Shane Fox has taken on the role after long-time president Kevin Stephens chose not to to seek re-election.

Mr Fox is well known around town, having been an integral part of the local football club for many years and has been active in RSL affairs in Longwarry since his return from the army in 1994.

The Longwarry RSL offered its thanks to Mr Stephens for his tireless efforts over many years. He will now take on the role of vice president, helping to oversee the RSL he has been a member of for almost 60 years.

Paul Smith was named the RSL's new secretary after living in Longwarry for three years following a move from New South Wales.

He has an affiliation with the RSL through his father, who served in World War II in New Guinea.

Norman Sierak has stepped back from his previous dual role as both secretary and treasurer to be the club's treasurer.

Mr Sierak has served both roles for a number of years, seeing the club through some challenging times in that period.

Right: The new executive team at the Longwarry RSL is (from left) secretary Paul Smith, president Shane Fox, treasurer Normal Sierak and vice president Kevin Stephens.