Library lease a priority

Continuation of library services in Warragul during construction of the new Baw Baw Culture and Connection Precinct have been confirmed as a priority by Baw Baw Shire.

Library services are currently provided by Myli at a council leased space in Victoria St, Warragul.

However, with the lease due to expire in October this year and construction of a new library only set to begin this year, temporary arrangements will need to be secured.

Mayor Kate Wilson said negotiations with the Victoria St landlord were ongoing and all options were being investigated.

"It's important that service continues and we will do everything we can to ensure that," she said.

Council's governance and information services director Martin Hopley confirmed the current lease would expire in October.

He said council had been "in conversation" with the landlord since last year to advocate for a new lease."Council has also been proactively working with Myli since mid-last year on lease options, to ensure the continued delivery of a library service in Warragul," he said.

Mr Hopley said as well as discussions with the current landlord, council was investigating other properties within its portfolio and assisting Myli to explore the viability of other leased spaces.

"Maintaining the lease at the current site is the priority for council and Myli," Mr Hopley said.

Library services have been provided at the Victoria St site since October 2001.

Council last week announced plans to change the scope of its new $35 million library and learning centre development because of a $6 million funding shortfall.

Key changes to the original plan include removal of a 16-space basement carpark and the building's timber structure. The project changes have been presented to state and federal funding bodies for final approval.

The new library will be part of the culture and connection precinct in Civic Place, Warragul. Early construction works are expected to begin mid-year.