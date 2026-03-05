LFP treatment plant approved

A planning application for a wastewater treatment plant in Longwarry has been approved despite several councillors echoing residents' concerns.

A planning application for a wastewater treatment plant in Longwarry has been approved despite several councillors echoing residents' concerns.

Longwarry Food Park has been granted a notice of decision to develop and operate the plant at 30 Witton St.

Cr Jess Hamilton gained unanimous support for her alternative motion that sought protection and piece of mind for residents through amendments to the construction management plan, road degradation mitigation and conditions on lifting station access.

In written and verbal submissions to the meeting, Hammond Rd resident Annemarie Thorp requested measures to reduce impacts on neighbours including tree planting, dust suppression, speed and heavy vehicle movement restrictions and light and noise limits.

Longwarry Food Park site manager Adrian Green described the project as essential for long-term environmental, regulatory and economic sustainability.

Mr Green said the company was a "significant local employer" with 53 permanent staff and the project would see further investment of more than $10 million.

The planning application proposed to build a new reinforced concrete structure to support wastewater processing equipment, including a dissolved air floatation (DAF) unit, containment system and external aboveground tanks. Development of a replacement wastewater lifting station also was proposed.

The compound would be about 3100 square metres and set 350m from the nearest dwelling. The proposed works also included infill of an existing dam structure, installation of new civil stormwater drainage and a driveway from Hammond Rd.

Once in operation, the plant is set to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Up to three heavy rigid vehicles would attend each week via Hammond Rd, with two staff on site during the day.

An officer report said 19 objections were received, raising concerns about noise, odour, light and dust; industrial use within a rural setting; chemical spill and contamination risks; impact to wildlife; vehicle damage and road safety in Hammond Rd; and, depreciating property values.

Cr Hamilton told Hammond Rd residents she had heard their valid objections and explored every possible option.

"What remained was a choice to approve access with strong, enforceable conditions or approve it with none at all," Cr Hamilton said.

"This keeps Longwarry moving forward without asking residents to carry more than their fair share."

Cr Ben Lucas described the alternative motion as "a compromise to a degree" and believed "this is the best we could do".

"There's a great economical benefit this business brings to this shire," Cr Lucas said. "I can't completely stonewall them. I want big business here, I want it to thrive."

Sympathising with residents living along a previously quiet road, he believed the amendments would allow the project to proceed safely and responsibly.

Cr Danny Goss said it was "a relatively simple application" and was "a little bit confused and perplexed with the alternate".

"There is no change to the recommendation that was brought before council two months ago, other than construction plan, which we would have had control of anyway," he said.

Cr Goss said the wastewater treatment plant upgrade was required by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and "the greater overall good is to the community as a whole".

Cr Kate Wilson said the alternative motion was a suitable way to move forward.

"Our community did express some concerns with a planning permit that council did need to consider," Cr Wilson said. "I feel really confident that they have been heard."