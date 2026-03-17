Learn more about Tarago

Designated boating areas on Tarago Reservoir and exclusion zones - in red.

Community members are encouraged to offer feedback on draft plans and proposed waterway rules for the Tarago Reservoir boating and fishing project before consultation closes on Tuesday, March 31.

Melbourne Water is holding one more online community session tonight (March 17) from 6.30pm to 8pm and those interested can put their questions to the water authority. The draft plans and proposed waterway rules are available online and written feedback also can be submitted.

Currently, proposed activities permitted on water include electric boats with their engine and fuel tank removed, paddle crafts such as kayaks, canoes and small portable craft with electric motors. A maximum of two people is the limit for any one vessel, with a maximum speed at all times of five knots.

Entry and exit will be from the designated launch point at the boat ramp.

A number of activities will not be permitted on water including swimming, stand-up paddle boarding, sailing, any soft inflatable craft, jet skiing or water skiing, or remote-controlled vessels. Off water activities such as bush walking, dog walking, four-wheel-driving, open fires, wood collecting or operating sound producing devices will not be permitted.

Proposed opening hours will be from 7am to 5pm daily and 7am to 8pm during daylight saving. An automatic gate will be installed, and the site will be monitored by CCTV.

Activity will be policed by authorised water officers at regular intervals on weekdays, weekends and public holidays. Security land patrols also will occur in the evenings.

To find out more, submit feedback online or register for the community session, go to Recreation at Tarago Reservoir | Let's Talk | Melbourne Water