Kings among Venturers

Two Warragul scouts have achieved the pinnacle of their program and were presented with King's Scout Awards at a special ceremony.

All smiles at the presentation are Chris Reeves, Lucinda Reeves, Marge Barton, Amanda Barton and Katie Reeves.

Two Warragul scouts have achieved the pinnacle of their program and were presented with King's Scout Awards at a special ceremony.

Lucinda Reeves and Cailean Thomas, both members of the East Tarago Venturers Unit, received their respective awards to mark the end of a challenging but rewarding journey as Venturers.

The King's Scout award is the highest award someone can earn as a Venturer, requiring the recipient to fulfil a number of criteria and milestones before they are considered.

Their award is also pending the approval of a unit council.

Speaking at the ceremony, both Lucinda and Cailean highlighted the challenges they faced as well as the support they received from their families, leaders and friends.

To receive the King's Scout Award a Venturer must have reached specific milestones in outdoor adventure skills, special interest areas, plan and lead an 'adventurous journey,' attend a personal development or leadership course and complete a personal reflection.

As an example of the special interest areas, Lucinda joined a local soccer team and assisted on the committee of the Warragul Youth Theatre while also being a performer.

An adventurous journey involves plotting out a three-day trip with a small team of youths, organising the event and presenting it to their souncil and group leader for approval.

King's Scouts are also required to be active members, attending most nights and camps to both learn and grow personally and to assist and support their fellow Venturers.

Baw Baw District scout leader Chris Reeves also received a Silver Wattle award for his longstanding service to the local scouts.

Chris has helped stage a number of significant scouts in the district, including the Stradbroke Cup, the Baw Baw Great Train Race, the Cohen Shield and the Baw Baw Survival Camp.