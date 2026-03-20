Hear about new water project

Gippsland Water will be at the Drouin Craft and Produce Market this Saturday to talk about their upcoming Drouin West water main extension project.

Gippsland Water is inviting community members to hear more about the upcoming Drouin West water main extension project.

Members of the project team will be at the Drouin Craft and Produce Market this Saturday from 9am until 1pm.

The project will involve construction of a new, larger distribution main to provide more water to the growing, north-western section of the town.

The new main will run along Princes Way from Hearn St to Wellwood Rd, ending at the intersection with Longwarry Rd.

The upgrade will ensure customers at the highest points of the town also maintain sufficient water pressure.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and will take about one year to complete.