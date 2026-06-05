One Nation joins fight

One Nation state executive member Ben Lucas has joined Shady Creek and Yarragon residents in their opposition to proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developments.

Mr Lucas recently attended a meeting of residents opposed to the BESS developments in Baw Baw Shire.

He told the group One Nation was the only party committed to scrapping net-zero targets and assured residents the Gippsland branch would fight for regional communities in their opposition to renewable energy developments on prime agricultural land.

Mr Lucas said he had met with many local property owners who feared the loss of agricultural land to developments like the proposed BESS.

"It is diabolical what is happening, people just don't understand," he said.