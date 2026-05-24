English traditions at "Abbeyton"

Ready to serve the dessert course of the "Abbeyton" high tea are Abbey Gardens staff Helen Smethurst, Tanneke Caygill, Tracey Hobson and Kim Allison.

Abbey Gardens staff and residents stepped back in time last Thursday to re-create scenes of early 19th century England.

Fine china, high tea, flowers and 19th century dress codes were aplenty for the afternoon. With a theme based on the novel and television series Bridgerton, the "Abbeyton" high tea provided an afternoon of regency and edible treats.

Kitchen staff worked overtime to present a high tea to rave about with all the traditional favourites including sandwiches and petit fours.

With fine china supplied by many of the Abbey Gardens families, the tables were set for an afternoon of English traditions.

More than 90 residents participated in the afternoon which also included music and dancing.