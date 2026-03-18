Mason St housing update

A new social housing development in Mason St, Warragul is on track to be completed by June.

The development will provide desperately needed housing security for 51 households.

Developed by Housing Choices Australia (HCA), in partnership with the State Government, a range of housing needs will be met for single, small and large families.

HCA last week confirmed there were about three months of works to be completed before residents move in, expected to be in July.

A HCA spokesperson said the facade, as it currently stood, was not the finished product.

"It is very much a work in progress. The render colours visible at the upper levels are accurate, but many of the peripheral elements are yet to be executed, including deep clean of bricks, slab edge clean, metal detail trims to balustrades and removing plastic wraps from windows."

A number of quality inspection assessments also have to be undertaken.

Additional works to be undertaken at the ground floor level include rendering and painting, landscape works (including trees), metal awnings, pavement works and screening of the sub-station screening.

The four-storey development includes 25 single bedroom units, 19 two bedroom units and seven three bedroom units as well as 38 car parking spaces underneath and aroundthe site and 56 bicycle parks on site.