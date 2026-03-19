Showcase of rural traditions

The Bunyip Show will offer everything a traditional show is famous for when it is held at the Bunyip Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

Behind the scenes, committee members are working hard to put the final touches onto a show program that will offer plenty for exhibitors and patrons.

The line-up of animal classes includes dairy goats, cattle, sheep, fleece, horses and dog events, including the ever popular dog high jump.

The Bunyip Show has long had a reputation for being a top quality horse show and is always well supported by high standard entries.

A special feature of the horse program is the Narelle Smart supreme led of the show - a tribute to Narelle Smart who died in December 2022. Narelle and her partner Cam Hinkley of Essential Equine Veterinary sponsored the supreme led for many years.

The supreme led has now been opened to include all breeds who have been supreme (and if no supreme, champion) in their respective sections.

Hacks, Galloways and Ponies will compete in a number of ridden and led classes.

Champion and reserve champion junior rider will be awarded as well as supreme rider of the show.

There will be classes for Buckskin, Palomino and Pinto breeds as well as Australian ponies, Shetland, Stockhorses, Arabian derivatives and riding ponies.

Light harness, heavy harness and standardbred classes also will be on offer.

The extensive poultry program includes judging for standard heavy and light breeds, bantams soft and hard feather, waterfowl, juniors and novelty classes.

The pavilion also will be brought to life with a colourful range of art, craft, produce and flowers from exhibitors around West Gippsland.

The pavilion classes will be on display in the basketball stadium all day on Sunday.

Classes include art, preserves, cookery, craft, needlework, cut flowers, floral art, farm and garden produce and photography.

The children's section includes primary and secondary student art exhibits as well as jams, needlework, baking and vegetable classes as well as a decorated boot class and decorated egg class.

As well as the many agricultural elements there is plenty on offer to keep families entertained with free activities for children including a petting zoo, wildlife display, pony rides and a classic cars display. Food stalls and coffee vans also will be available.

The Bunyip Show will be held from 9am to 3pm on Sunday. Entry is $10 adults, $5 for seniors and students, $20 for families and free for children aged under 13-years-old.

The pavilion in the basketball stadium will be brought to life with a colourful range of art, craft, produce and flowers from exhibitors around West Gippsland.

The pavilion classes will be on display in the basketball stadium all day on Sunday.

The children's section includes primary and secondary student art exhibits as well as jams, needlework, floral and foliage classes, various baking and vegetable classes, a decorated boot class and creature made from garden material.

Classes include art, preserves, cookery, craft, needlework, cut flowers, floral art, farm and garden produce and photography.

In addition to the agricultural and pavilion sections, there will be plenty of free activities on offer for children and families at the show, including face painting, roaming entertainers with balloons and bubbles, pony rides, a petting zoo, show bags, food stalls and coffee vans.

The Bunyip Show will be held from 9am to 3pm on Sunday. Entry is free for children aged under 13-years-old.