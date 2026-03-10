Feedback sought on Tarago recreation plan

Melbourne Water is inviting community feedback on a new Recreational Area Management Plan and proposed waterway rules for Tarago Reservoir.

Two online information sessions will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11 from 6.30pm to 8pm and Tuesday, March 17 from 6.30pm to 8pm. Consultation closes on March 30.

To learn more about the draft documents and ask questions about the project, register online at Recreation at Tarago Reservoir | Let's Talk | Melbourne Water.

Melbourne Water representatives also will be at Rokeby Market on Saturday March 14.

Construction of the Tarago Boat Ramp is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with completion expected in late 2026.

The project required ministerial decision for planning approvals, rather than local council.

A boat ramp for use by non-petrol-powered boats will be installed at North Jindivick Rd, alongside a 10 space car park, toilets, security measures, and signage.

"Once open to the public, Melbourne Water will maintain the assets at this facility into the future," explained Baw Baw Shire community infrastructure director James Robinson.

"Council did not commit any funds to this project but is a key stakeholder and is partnering with the relevant authorities to deliver the improvements identified in the project's Road Safety Audit, which recommends a speed limit reduction and isolated road shoulder improvements along North Jindivick Rd."

Tarago Reservoir is classified as a public inland water, meaning recreational fishers will require a Victorian recreational fishing licence, must use permitted equipment and adhere to bag and size limits as well as closed seasons for recreational caught species such as: Brown trout - with a bag limit of five trout per person per day, no minimum size limit and no closed season; Blackfish - with a bag limit of two per person per day, minimum size of 30cm and closed season September 1 to December 31.

The Recreational Area Management Plan and waterway rules are being developed to ensure recreational access is introduced safely and sustainably, while protecting the reservoir's role in supplying drinking water.

Melbourne Water executive general manager service and asset lifecycle Matt Daley said maintaining a safe, clean drinking water supply from Tarago Reservoir remained Melbourne Water's top priority.

"The Tarago Boat Ramp project will give locals and visitors a new way to enjoy the reservoir, while ensuring we continue to protect our world-class drinking water," Mr Daley said.