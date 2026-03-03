Showcase of agricultural strengths

A three day program is set to showcase the West Gippsland's agricultural district at the Warragul Show this weekend.

Beginning with the show eve carnival on Friday night, traditional show activities on Saturday and a horse program on Sunday, the program is packed full of entertainment for the whole family.

Friday night's carnival will be a family focussed fun night with all the show favourites including carnival rides, entertainment, activities, show bags and food options.

The traditional show day on Saturday will be a showcase of the district's agricultural strengths.

Organisers are hoping for fine weather and well-behaved crowds to make this year another successful local event.

Saturday's line up of entertainment includes Animals of Oz Reptiles and animal nursery as well as the Old Engines Club and car club.

The entertainment stage will feature a line-up of locally based entertainment throughout the day including the Warragul RSL Pipes and Drums band and the Warragul Municipal Band.

A feature of the entertainment will be Professor Wallace's puppet theatre, a variety show combining traditional wooden hand puppets, marionettes and modern muppets, with all performances including tons of audience interaction.

Making its debut at this year's show is the motorcycle stunt team Madstyle Moto. The professional motorcycle stunt team will present two shows of high-energy freestyle motocross and stunts on Friday night and another two on Saturday. With more than 15 years of experience, they perform gravity-defying wheelies, aerial maneuvers, and interactive, high-octane performances.

A new feature this year will be the pygmy agility goats which are expected to be a crowd favourite as they are put through their agility training.

Saturday's attractions also will include an extensive line-up that reflects the agricultural diversity of West Gippsland.

Judging will be underway early in the many classes of beef cattle, poultry, goats, sheep, budgerigars, Clydesdale and heavy horses and light harness.

Also on display and being judged are the arts and craft, cooking, photography, flowers and vegetables in the two exhibitors' halls.

Trades sites, food vans, carnival rides and showbag vendors will complete the show day atmosphere.