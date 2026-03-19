Unique stories for Women in Ag

Opposition leader Jess Wilson will be among the line-up of guest speakers at the annual Farm World Women in Ag lunch on March 26.

Inspiring stories of leadership and unique journeys in agriculture will be shared at the annual Women in Ag lunch at Farm World next week.

The line-up of guest speakers this year includes Australian television presenter Catriona Rowntree, "The Flying Vet" Ameliah Scott and Victorian Opposition leader Jess Wilson will speak about women in leadership.

To be held on Thursday, March 26, the annual event is an opportunity for women in agriculture to connect with like-minded women, enjoy lunch with a glass of wine, and hear from three speakers who will share their unique journeys in agriculture and beyond.

Women will be inspired, challenged, and motivated as the speakers offer real-life insights, from triumphs to trials, pushing the audience to think outside the box and embrace new opportunities.

The lunch provides a perfect setting for networking in a relaxed and uplifting atmosphere.

A pre-lunch welcome to country ceremony in the Events Centre forecourt will be held at at 10.45am. Tickets are $85 per person which includes entry to Farm World, lunch and beverage on arrival (plus booking fee.) Tickets are available via: lardnerpark.com.au

Catriona Rowntree

Famously known as Australia's most travelled woman, Catriona has spent more than 27 years presenting the iconic travel series Getaway, making her one of the longest-running hosts on Australian television.

Beginning in community radio before moving to Triple J and then television, Catriona built a career sharing the world's most inspiring destinations. Alongside Getaway, she has hosted programs including Australia's Funniest Home Videos, the Logie awards, and Find My Country House.

She also is the author of several books including Catriona's Australia and The Best of World Cruising.

In 2008, Catriona traded city life for the countryside when she married Victorian farmer James Pettit. Now based on their historic bluestone homestead atop a working sheep station, she fully embraces farm life - raising their two boys, participating in seasonal farm work, and championing the wool industry and regional Australia.

A passionate supporter of community and charity, Catriona uses her platform to highlight rural stories, local producers, and the importance of Australia's farming communities.

Ameliah Scott

Ameliah runs a mobile veterinary service across a 200,000 square kilometres region in far western New South Wales.

Based with her young family on her family's station near White Cliffs, she helps run their dorper sheep, cattle, and rangeland goat operation - where her children are now the sixth generation to grow up on the land.

Growing up in such a remote environment inspired Ameliah to become "The Flying Vet", determined to bring vital animal care to isolated properties across the region.

When she's not travelling between stations tending to clients and their animals, Amelia is at home in the thick of station life - mustering, fencing, lamb marking, or battling the accounting software while doing the books. Like many women in agriculture, Ameliah wears many hats: mother, wife, farmer, and vet.

Jess Wilson

Opposition leader Jess Wilson will focus on women in leadership during her presentation at the lunch.

Elected as the Member for Kew in 2022, Jess is leader of the Liberal Party and shadow treasurer.

Jess is an experienced public policy professional, having advised Australia's largest employers and worked at the highest levels of government. She began her professional career at global professional services firm KPMG and later served as a ministerial adviser to a federal cabinet minister.

Jess has spent most of her professional career in the private sector, most recently at the Business Council of Australia as executive director of policy and company secretary.

In addition to leading policy development in the energy and climate change space, she led a team of policy experts across tax, regulatory reform, infrastructure, skills and education, digital and cyber security.