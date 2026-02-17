Measles case confirmed

A case of measles exposure was confirmed at West Gippsland Hospital, on Sunday, February 8.

The exposure occurred in the emergency department and waiting room between 9.10pm and 10.15pm. West Gippsland Healthcare Group reported the case was identified quickly and infection prevention measures were put in place to reduce the risk of spread.

According to the Department of Health, symptoms of measles can appear up to 18 days after exposure and initial symptoms may include a fever greater than or equal to 38C, cough, runny nose, sore red eyes, tiredness, and a blotchy red rash appearing three to four days later with a fever. Those with symptoms are advised to seek medical care and testing and to wear a face mask and call the health service before attending to advise of symptoms.

WGHG advised anyone who was in the emergency department or waiting room between the evening of February 8 and the morning of February 9, to monitor for symptoms of measles for 18 days. Anyone who may have been exposed will be contacted.

"The health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors remains our highest priority. We are working closely with the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit and will continue to monitor the situation closely," WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight said.

A full list of local exposure sites is available on the Department of Health's website. Anyone who has attended a listed exposure site and is not fully vaccinated for measles may be eligible for an MMR vaccine if they present within 72 hours of exposure.

A medical review is advised for those who are immunocompromised, pregnant or not fully vaccinated. To check vaccination status or for a free vaccine people can speak with their GP.