Have a say on state's biosecurity

Community members can have their say on implementing the state's Biosecurity Strategy through a new consultation that opened last week.

The Biosecurity Strategy Implementation Plan sets out what everyone can do to reduce the risks and impacts that pests and diseases have on what we value most.

"Biosecurity threats to Victoria such as H5N1 bird flu, red imported fire ants and varroa mite are dynamic. That means we must coordinate our efforts and approach to be constantly learning, flexible and responsive to emerging risks by working together," said Biosecurity Victoria acting executive director Sharyn Williams.

The plan outlines key activities, roles and timelines to ensure delivery of actions aligns with the Biosecurity Strategy for Victoria.

"We're seeking feedback on how we can progress the five strategic goals and the 20 associated priority actions of the overarching strategy," Ms Williams said.

"Biosecurity is everybody's business, and this consultation is asking everyone to weigh in and make sure our plan has the right steps to progress the goals in partnerships, prevention, response, management and enablers."

"We want to keep Victoria safe from threats and how we implement the Biosecurity Strategy is a key part of that."

More than 60 stakeholders from government, industry, Traditional Owner Corporations, and community groups co-designed the Biosecurity Strategy Implementation Plan.

Bringing Victoria's Biosecurity Strategy to life requires a clear, system-wide implementation plan to achieve the strategy's long-term vision for a resilient and inclusive biosecurity system that protects the economy, environment, health and cultural heritage of Victoria.

We invite everyone to consider their role in delivering on the Priority Actions in the Strategy by focusing on the Implementation Activities outlined in the Plan.

People who want to share their views on the Victoria's Biosecurity Strategy Implementation Plan can give feedback at Engage Victoria. Consultation closes on March 31.