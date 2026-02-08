National agreement strengthens partnership

Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) and the Victorian Farmers Federation United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (VFF/ UDV) have reaffirmed their long standing partnership, announcing a strengthened agreement that ensures VFF/UDV will remain a member of ADF.

The development marks a significant step forward for Victorian and national dairy representation, and a renewed commitment to collaborative dairy farmer representation.

Victoria – representing 64 per cent of Australia's milk production – will continue to have a strong and active voice within ADF through VFF/ UDV's membership as both organisations continue to utilise their strengths and resources to benefit Victorian dairy farmers.

The agreement also includes a shared commitment to work together on policy priorities, farmer engagement, industry events, and initiatives to strengthen representation for dairy farmers.

ADF president Ben Bennett said he was please that through robust negotiations, they had reached a strengthened commitment to work together in good faith.

"Both organisations are now committed to ensuring grassroots dairy farmers have the strongest possible national representative body into the future.

"Victoria produces the majority of Australia's milk, so it is essential that Victorian dairy farmers are involved in national dairy policy development, advocacy, and industry representation.

"This agreement strengthens our collective ability to deliver for dairy farmers in Victoria and across the nation."

VFF/UDV acting president Ian Morris said the agreement was an important milestone for Victorian dairy farmers.

"What farmers want most is for their representative organisations to get on with dealing with the issues affecting their businesses.

"VFF/ UDV is looking forward to working with ADF on initiatives that strengthen our connection with farmers and contribute to a more effective and sustainable future for the industry.