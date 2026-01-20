Barbecues and community events for Australia Day

Photo by Andrik Langfield / Unsplash

Community get togethers and barbecues are the focus of Australia Day events across Baw Baw Shire on Monday.

While an official Australia Day awards presentation will be held on Thursday night, community events will be the focus for towns across the shire on Monday.

On Thursday night, Baw Baw Shire will announce recipients of its annual Australian Day awards including citizen of the year; young citizen of the year; and community event of the year.

Events planned for Monday include:

Aberfeldy - 11am to 4pm at Clarke's Flat Cabins (270 Donnelly's Creek Rd, Aberfeldy)

Join in a free community event including live music, activities, flag raising ceremony, lunch and refreshments.

Darnum/Cloverlea - noon at the Darnum Stump barbecue area for a free community barbecue lunch and activities. CFA members also will be on hand with information on fire safety.

Erica - 11am to 3pm, Erica Hall will be hosting a barbecue for local residents to reconnect and enjoy an afternoon get together.

Hill End - 6pm onwards, Hill End Community Centre (formerly Old Hill End School). A free two-course meal, flag-raising ceremony, activities and entertainment.

Jindivick - 6pm at the Jindivick Hall hosted by the Jindivick Progress Association. All welcome, bring a salad to share and drinks. Barbecue meat and desserts will be supplied.

RSVP to Nikkicadzow@gmail.com by Thursday, January 22 for catering purposes.

Labertouche - 1pm and 5:30pm onwards at the Labertouche Community Centre. Labertouche community groups will host a family event featuring games, competitions, displays, food, music, and kids' activities, with shade, refreshments, promotion, and a formal opening ceremony.

Longwarry - 11am to 2pm at Bennett Street Park. Free community barbecue, flag raising ceremony, vintage car, truck and engine display, CFA display, tea, coffee and cake, fairy floss, popcorn, icy poles, games and kids' activities including a jumping castle and a free vegetable plant for children.

Narracan - 7pm at the Narracan Hall. Everyone welcome, including family and friends, to celebrate with a free feast - meat, bread, sauce, crockery, tea and coffee supplied. Take a salad and/or sweets and any other drinks to share. Inquiries to Ivor Awty 5634 8262 or Heather Martin 0428 254688.

Neerim South - 4:30pm Craig Watts Skate Park for a free community barbecue, activities and announcement of the Neerim District Citizen of the Year.

Shady Creek - noon at Shady Creek Hall for free community barbecue and activities.

Tanjil South - noon to 5pm at Tanjil South Hall for free barbecue and activities.

Tetoora Road - 4pm to 7pm at the Tetoora Road Community Centre, free community barbecue. Children's activities, backyard cricket and CFA summer safety display.

Trafalgar - 8am to 10:30am, Trafalgar Public Hall for a community breakfast followed by a walk through the evolution of Australia's development told through music. The morning will include presentation of the Trafalgar Rotary Club Citizen of the Year Award, a guest speaker and live music.

Warragul - 11am to 12:15pm citizenship ceremony West Gippsland Arts Centre's Fountain Room.

11:30am to 1pm WGAC forecourt - live music from the Warragul Municipal Band, face painting, lawn games, and a free community barbecue hosted by Warragul Lions Club.

The flag-raising ceremony will be at 12:45pm, followed by free family-friendly entertainment and activities by Fiddlesticks.

Yarragon - 8:30am Market Street Park - barbecue breakfast, tea and coffee provided. There will be music and some activities, including a kids' water play activity organised by the Yarragon Fire Brigade.