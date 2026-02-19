Hawks soar past Titans in division four

Western Park's lines up a shot on Saturday against Jindivick. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

by Samuel Laffy

Drouin (2/119) def. Garfield-Tynong (118)

Drouin romped to victory over Garfield-Tynong in their division four clash, with a parsimonious display from the Hawks attack ensuring they had little to worry about in their run chase.

Whilst Trevor Bush (39 from 68 including a volley of well-struck boundaries) and Mark Bowman (a 35-ball 27 rife with class) did their best to provide a winning platform for the Titans, a scarcely believable six-wicket haul from Adin Short put paid to those plans as the veteran wreaked havoc.

His 6/12 saw Garfield-Tynong bundled out for 118, and Lochie Downie (50*) and Hugh Mannich Vo (42* in his first appearance for Drouin this summer) saw the required runs reached in just 22 overs – the Hawks finishing 2/119.

Buln Buln (3/104) def. Hallora (102)

Elsewhere, Buln Buln enjoyed a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hallora, the Lyrebirds' youthful exuberance once again on full display.

Only Daniel McDonald (a measured 24 from 31) was able to exert any meaningful influence on the contest for the Kangaroos, as the likes of James Clifton (5/32 from 8) and Joseph Sheehan (2/37 off 6.2) made regular incisions.

All in all, Hallora managed just 102 before being bundled out in the 29th over, a total well short of par.

Steven Fox (1/13 off 8) was his typically penny-pinching self with ball in hand, but he lacked adequate support from his teammates in their quest to stem the flow of runs.

Rick McKerrow (a dastardly 36*), and Lucas Dalton (a delightful 24*) combined for an unbeaten 56-run fourth-wicket stand that helped Buln Buln clinch victory at 3/104, following Sheehan's 17-ball 27 that kick-started the Lyrebird's pursuit.

Western Park (7/195) def. Jindivick (160)

In the final division four encounter, Western Park set the scene for a high-stakes showdown with Ellinbank next Saturday, as the Warriors' 35-run win over Jindivick saw them on the verge of securing a position in finals action.

Toby Maughan (who provided an extended glimpse of his propensity for runs with 46 from 49) and Jack Powell (a passionate 78 that highlighted his ability to rambunctiously attack) set the ground work for a winning Western Park total with a 93-run opening stand, and they ensured the Warriors posted a commensurate total of 7/195.

It may have been more had Jody Hobson not interjected with a stunning haul of 5/24, and he was easily the pick of the Jindivick attack.

In reply, Andrew Pyle lustily struck 53 from 48, but he lacked requisite support and the regular fall of wickets ensured the Jumping Jacks were never in the hunt.

Lukas Black overcame some allegedly wayward bowling early to claim 3/18, whilst William 'Wilbur' Burn snagged 2/18.

Bye: Ellinbank