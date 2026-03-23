Have your say on Rawson park

Community members have an opportunity to help shape the future of the Alan Croxford playground in Rawson.

Two concept designs have been released by Baw Baw Shire for community feedback.

After many years of service, the playground has reached the end of its lifecycle and is due for an upgrade through council's annual playground renewal program.

The focus is on delivering a refreshed and engaging space for families, children, and visitors in Rawson.

Mayor Kate Wilson encouraged community members to get involved and share their thoughts.

"This playground has been a central feature of the Rawson community for many years.

"Through this consultation, we want to make sure the new playground reflects what local families and children really want and need," she said.

Council is seeking feedback from residents of all ages on their preferred concept and the types of equipment they would like to see included in the final design.

Community input will be considered within the project's available budget.

Consultation closes on March 20. To view the concept designs and have your say, your way, visit Baw Baw Connect, Council's online engagement platform.