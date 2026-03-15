Have a say on water services

Gippsland Water is encouraging Baw Baw Shire residents to join its Sounding Board to help shape future local services and projects.

Gippsland Water is encouraging Baw Baw Shire residents to join its Sounding Board to help shape future local services and projects.

The Sounding Board gives community members the opportunity to share what matters most to them and go into a draw to win a $1000 gift card.

Members take part in engagement activities and provide feedback about Gippsland Water's services and suppor.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said community voices helped guide decisions and long-term planning.

"People rely on our services every day, so it's important they have a say in how we plan and deliver services," Ms Cumming said.

"The Sounding Board ensures we hear directly from the community as we make decisions about future investments, infrastructure and the ways we support the community.

"Warragul and Drouin are among the fastest growing towns in Australia and understanding how the communities are changing helps us plan for liveable and well-serviced towns into the future."

All community members aged over 16 and are invited to sign up now via the Gippsland Water website. Participation in engagement activities is voluntary and anyone who joins before June 30 will go into the draw to win a $1000 Visa gift card.

Gippsland Water customers will receive a leaflet promoting the Sounding Board with their next bill. Residents can register at www.gippswater.com.au/win$1000.