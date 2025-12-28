Harvest brings fire warning

The harvesting season is underway, prompting warnings from CFA to ensure equipment is properly maintained, and precautions are taken to avoid harvester fires.

Photo by David Maunsell / Unsplash

Harvester fires can start from a mechanical fault like faulty bearings, hydraulics or brakes, but the vast majority of header fires start in the engine bay where dust and debris are blown by cooling fans and ignite the hot exhaust.



While CFA is pleased to have seen a decline in harvester fires over recent summer seasons, the current conditions serve as a reminder not to be complacent.



A fire starting in the header's engine bay can spread to the surrounding crop before it is noticed by the machine operator, and in the minutes it usually takes to get water onto the fire, it could grow to several hectares. On days of high wind those same crop fires could grow up to 100 hectares within under an hour.



On November 10, CFA responded to a spreading Quambatook crop fire, where 15 CFA units were on scene, supported by aircraft, to help bring the fire under control.



Assistant chief fire officer district 20 Michael Sporton said the fire burned about 60 hectares and was caused by a buildup of dust and chaff on the header blades.

"It is possible the header had not been blown down, and they had just begun stripping when the fire began," Michael said.



"This season, with low rainfall and dry soil, headers will be taking on more dirt, meaning farmers need to clean their headers more frequently to prevent dust buildup.



"Fine dust from pulse crops like lentils and lupins can accumulate around the engine and exhaust system, and if it heats up, it can smoulder and potentially ignite spot fires, particularly in windrows."



CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan stressed machinery safety should not only just be a priority for farmers, but also to all Victorians, ensuring regular equipment maintenance and fire-safe practices.



"During the last fire danger period, CFA responded to 146 vegetation fires caused by machinery and vehicles, including slashers, tractors, ride-on mowers, caravans, and trailers," Jason said.

"Each incident posed a risk not only to those on the ground but also to neighbouring properties.



"By prioritising equipment maintenance and simple safety protocols, we can significantly cut down on these preventable fires.

"With everyone doing their part, we can help protect lives and property."



Crop and farm machinery fire safety

The most common cause of harvester fires is material collecting on hot engine components such as the manifold, exhaust and turbocharger.

Make it part of your routine to check for straw or grass build-up, and hot bearings.

Make sure your machinery is free of faults and mechanical defects and carrying a water fire extinguisher.

Postpone paddock work during the highest fire-risk periods. On hot, dry days, exercise extreme caution before harvesting, grinding, welding, slashing or mowing.

The key to avoiding harvester fires is diligence in maintenance such as clean-down and inspection.

During paddock operations have the appropriate firefighting equipment in place. You're required by law to have a 9-litre water pressured extinguisher on hand.

Avoid driving vehicles and motorbikes through dry grass or crop - the risk from the hot exhaust system is high.