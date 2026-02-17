Gulls take title

Warragul's division two one-day premiership team is (back, from left) Ishara Jayasinghe, David Wheeler, Patrick Mulqueen, Harrison Radcliffe, Paul Wookey, Tyler Wakefield (12th man), (front, from left) Brandon Interlandi, Greg Interlandi, Eddie McGillivray (coach), Lachlan Ramage (captain), Matt Wakefield and Kyle Baker.

Warragul (2/95) def. Western Park (94)

At Eastern Park, Warragul thoroughly outclassed Western Park in the division one-day grand final, with the Gulls early onslaught of wickets helping them to seal an eight-wicket win.

Dale Fawcett (sent packing from a somewhat controversial LBW decision for 0 from 2) and Ben 'Boris' Mills (0 from 2, removed thanks to a sharp take at gully) were both in the sheds within the first two overs.

Angus Geals (cleanly caught behind for 1) and Tyler McMillan (trapped in front by David Wheeler) quickly followed as the scoreboard read a scarcely believable 4/5.

Jack Barnes was at his resolute best – grinding his way to a 107-ball 23 that anchored the innings, and Jack Allen (a dynamic 27-ball 36) did their level best to rectify the situation, but the early restriction from the likes of Wheeler (3/12 from 8) and Paul Wookey (2/8 off 6) proved almost impossible to overcome.

All up, the Warriors compiled just 94 before being dismissed in the 36th over, a total that required early wickets to have any chance of victory.

However, Patrick Mulqueen (22 from 42) and Greg Interlandi (42 off 56) calmly combined for a 37-run opening stand that helped the Gulls firmly seize momentum.

James Allen (2/25 from 8) again operated effectively, extracting extravagant turn, but the posted total was simply too few to inspire a flurry of wickets, with Warragul reaching 2/95 in the 29th over.