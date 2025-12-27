Green light for virtual fencing

Cattle producers can now harness cutting-edge technology to guide and contain livestock without physical fences, with the State Government last week approving the safe use of virtual fencing.

Cattle producers can now harness cutting-edge technology to guide and contain livestock without physical fences, with the State Government last week approving the safe use of virtual fencing.



Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence announced the new regulations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986, giving farmers access to virtual fencing and herding technology.



The new regulations come with safeguards and clear requirements, providing farmers with smarter tools to manage livestock with precision, boost productivity, and keep animal welfare a top priority.



Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president Brett Hosking said the long-awaited decision was set to transform farm management, animal welfare, and industry sustainability in one of Australia's largest livestock sectors.



He said the decision was the result of years of behind the scenes work. "This is a huge step forward that will deliver real, on-farm productivity and welfare benefits for dairy and livestock farmers across Victoria."



United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free said the technology would help ensure Victoria's dairy industry had the certainty it needed to innovate and remain globally competitive.



"Virtual fencing technology is an absolute game-changer for Victorian dairy farmers. It allows farmers to rotate pastures more efficiently, protect environmentally sensitive areas, improve animal health outcomes and provides a safer work environment."



Victorian manufacturers can now apply to Agriculture Victoria for their virtual fencing technology to be approved, with the first products expected to be endorsed in early February 2026. The approval conditions will include requirements for record keeping and reporting.



Farmers adopting the technology, which uses collars with GPS and wireless technology to control livestock without physical fences, will need to comply with certain requirements – using approved technologies, completing manufacturer training, maintaining a physical boundary fence or barrier and ensuring collars are checked regularly.



The new regulations were developed following engagement with industry, manufacturers, researchers and animal welfare groups on virtual fencing to better understand the impacts of this technology on animal welfare.

A demonstration of virtual fencing technology took place at Agriculture Victoria's Ellinbank SmartFarm between July 2024 and May 2025 – giving famers a better understanding close to home.



Dairy cattle were fitted with solar-powered smart collars that use audio, vibration and electronic cues to contain animals within a virtual fence and guide them to areas of the farm via a mobile phone app. The system also allowed farm staff to monitor the cows' location, health and reproductive status.



The trial demonstrated how virtual fencing technology can enhance livestock management, enabling farmers to monitor animal health and location in real time. Cows adapted well to the system, with milk yields remaining consistent with expectations.



Electronic collars for livestock species other than cattle can only be used when a scientific licence has been granted under the POCTA Act, and the use is approved by an Animal Ethics Committees.