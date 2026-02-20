Grand final awaits Warragul

Warragul skip Rob Renn bowls during a final round loss to Drouin in last Tuesday's midweek bowls.

Warragul's division four team has earned a place in the grand final after a solid win against Newborough on Saturday.

Warragul played host to the visiting team for the division four semi-final and came away with the win.

Division four: Warragul (2) defeated Newborough (3) 78/70

Terry Sullivan, Paul Simmons, Gabrielle Draisma and Adrian Helmuth won 28/15.

Greg Mitchell, Des Stephens, Jim Moyle and Binny Slate lost 9/20.

Linda McCoy, Glynis Mitchell, Brian Kennedy and Ken Landman lost 19/17.

Peter Gallasch, Bill Clark, Bernie McIntosh and David Alderman won 22/18.

Midweek

Division one: Warragul lost to Drouin 47/61

Gary Ingley, Peter Gallasch, David Ferguson and Brian Kennedy lost 17/19

Rob Renn, Russ Carrick, Lyn Morrison and Mat Draisma lost 12/22

Marg Ratcliffe, Gaye Renn, Graeme Davis and John Morrison lost 18/20

Division three: Warragul (2) lost to Yarragon 49/58

Paul Simmons, Gabrielle Draisma, Adrian Helmuth and David Alderman lost 10/29.

Jim Moyle, Bill Clappers, Tony Wynd and Ada Baxter lost 15/16.

David Gatewood, Glynis Mitchell, Bernie McIntosh and Heather Baker won 24/13.

Division five: Warragul (3) lost to Drouin (4) 46/40

Ian Belling, Chris Wilkins, Marg Keeffe and Pam Vickerman lost 14/23.

Bill Clark, Glad Atkinson, Sandra Porch and John Vickerman won 26/23.