Grand final awaits Warragul
Warragul's division four team has earned a place in the grand final after a solid win against Newborough on Saturday.
Warragul played host to the visiting team for the division four semi-final and came away with the win.
Division four: Warragul (2) defeated Newborough (3) 78/70
Terry Sullivan, Paul Simmons, Gabrielle Draisma and Adrian Helmuth won 28/15.
Greg Mitchell, Des Stephens, Jim Moyle and Binny Slate lost 9/20.
Linda McCoy, Glynis Mitchell, Brian Kennedy and Ken Landman lost 19/17.
Peter Gallasch, Bill Clark, Bernie McIntosh and David Alderman won 22/18.
Midweek
Division one: Warragul lost to Drouin 47/61
Gary Ingley, Peter Gallasch, David Ferguson and Brian Kennedy lost 17/19
Rob Renn, Russ Carrick, Lyn Morrison and Mat Draisma lost 12/22
Marg Ratcliffe, Gaye Renn, Graeme Davis and John Morrison lost 18/20
Division three: Warragul (2) lost to Yarragon 49/58
Paul Simmons, Gabrielle Draisma, Adrian Helmuth and David Alderman lost 10/29.
Jim Moyle, Bill Clappers, Tony Wynd and Ada Baxter lost 15/16.
David Gatewood, Glynis Mitchell, Bernie McIntosh and Heather Baker won 24/13.
Division five: Warragul (3) lost to Drouin (4) 46/40
Ian Belling, Chris Wilkins, Marg Keeffe and Pam Vickerman lost 14/23.
Bill Clark, Glad Atkinson, Sandra Porch and John Vickerman won 26/23.