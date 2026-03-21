Give badminton a shot

Shuttle Smash is back at the Mid Gippsland Badminton Association this Friday. Pictured with some keen participants last year is MGJBA secretary Louise Young.

The Mid Gippsland Junior Badminton Association are hosting their annual Shuttle Smash junior badminton clinics to create more opportunities for players across the region.

Delivered by the association with support from Badminton Victoria and funding from Sport and Recreation Victoria, the program has run in Ellinbank, Drouin and Labertouche, with the final sessions taking place in Warragul.

The upcoming Warragul sessions on 20 March and 27 March at the Warragul Badminton Stadium from 6-7pm will welcome junior participants who are keen to try badminton in a fun and supportive environment.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from Melbourne-based coach David Tay, a BWF Level 1 accredited coach, who will guide them through engaging, beginner-friendly activities.

The 27 March session will also bring a vibrant community atmosphere, with a BBQ and snacks available for participants and families.

New players who attend and register for the 2026 MGJBA season will also have the chance to win a free badminton racquet, making it a great opportunity for juniors to get involved and continue their badminton journey.

The price of entry per session is a gold coin donation. To register email Mid Gippsland Junior Badminton Association secretary Louise Young at mgjbasecretary@gmail.com