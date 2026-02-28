Garden workshops a success

Karen Miller with her successful Tussie Mussie arrangement.

Warragul Community Garden volunteers recently invited gardening enthusiasts to participate in a community garden workshop.

Held on February 7, the event was the second workshop in a series organised by the community garden.

Attendees explored the more creative and artistic elements of plants and gardening. Participants enjoyed learning about Lumin Prints, using plants and foliage from the garden, how to make a Tussie Mussie flower arrangement, and how to make seed bombs.

All workshops supported the theme of gardening to encourage community connection and learning. Attendees thoroughly enjoyed the day and went home with the results of their new creative endeavours, after enjoying a garden afternoon tea.

The volunteers are a friendly group, who understand the health and wellbeing benefits of gardening, and are always happy to share their knowledge and expertise with others. As well as maintaining the garden for the local community, cups of tea, cake and a chat on a Tuesday feature prominently.

Funding from Drouin and District Community Bank and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal supported the workshops.

Participants are invited to register their interest for future workshops by emailing epcgarden@gmail.com.