Firewood collection open

Residents can now start building their winter firewood supplies by collecting free firewood for personal use from designated state forest firewood collection areas in Gippsland.

Residents can now start building their winter firewood supplies by collecting free firewood for personal use from designated state forest firewood collection areas in Gippsland.

The firewood collection season opened on March 1 and will end on June 30.

Individual collection areas may close earlier if there is fire risk or no more firewood available.

Available collection areas can be viewed on the Forest Fire Management Victoria website. Maps are updated throughout the season as collection areas open or close due to availability or access. An interactive map includes details about vehicle access, while pdf maps include safety and other practical information.

FFMV acting deputy chief fire officer Peter Brick encouraged people to make the most of collection opportunities early in the season.

"Many of the collection areas will have changed this season so please check this season's updated online maps," he said.

"Firewood in the collection areas has come from storm recovery and bushfire risk reduction work."

Mr Brick urged Victorians to collect wood safely and not use their chainsaws on a total fire ban day.

"One spark from your chainsaw can start a fire in these dry conditions, putting yourself and others at risk."

"Access to some collection areas can be disrupted through planned burns, work on roads and tracks or strategic fuel breaks."

Mr Brick encouraged firewood collectors to wear the right safety clothing and only use the equipment they were trained in, including chainsaws.

"In our forests it is important to be aware of the environment around you for the safety of yourself and others as trees may fall or drop limbs without warning" he said.

Within designated collection areas, collectors can collect and cut wood that is on the ground due to natural fall or forest and fire management works. Heavy penalties apply to anyone who cuts down a tree, living or dead.

Mr Brick said wood would be of varying sizes and may not be the same quality as firewood sold commercially.

"A wheelbarrow may be needed to transport wood to the vehicle as the vehicle cannot leave formed tracks," he said.

Mr Brick said people can collect up to two cubic metres per person per day and a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year.

"Most people do the right thing, collect wood that is already on the ground, take only what they need, and stick to limits and rules," he said.

Authorised officers patrol state forests and can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $814 to those caught breaking the firewood collection rules. If prosecuted in court, more serious offending can result in maximum penalties of $10,175 and/or 12 months in prison.

Authorised officers also can seize chainsaws, trailers, vehicles, and equipment used in firewood offences.

Collection area maps can be viewed at https://www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood.