Fire in carport

An angle grinder started a fire in a carport in North Rd, Warragul on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was using an angle grinder while working on a car at about 5:15pm when the fire started.

Unable to extinguish the fire on his own, the man called the CFA. Neighbours also offered assistance in extinguishing the fire.

The fire caused damage to the car, carport area and a fence.

Police attended the incident. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.