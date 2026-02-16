Farmer fined for cruelty

A South Gippsland sheep farmer has been fined $2500 in relation to animal cruelty charges.

Julian Beasley pleaded guilty to charges that followed a 2024 Agriculture Victorian investigation at a Berry's Creek farm, where officers found a mob of sheep without sufficient feed or pasture.

Korumburra Magistrates' Court heard one sheep from the mob was carrying more than 250mm of wool indicating it hadn't been shorn for more than two years.

Subsequent visits to the farm indicated further welfare concerns which Mr Beasley failed to act on despite officers issuing two notices to comply under the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act 1986.

Agriculture Victoria compliance manager Daniel Bode said livestock owners had a moral and legal responsibility to care for animals under their control.

"Sheep require specific treatment to remain healthy and to protect them from pain, injury and disease. Shearing your sheep is critical to reduce the risk of flystrike, impaired vision, and their wool getting stained," he said.

Imposing the fine, magistrate David Starvaggi said despite Mr Beasley's unblemished record and poor health, the offences were extremely serious, and the sheep were enduring "catastrophic circumstances."