Family and fun at Ellinbank Twilight Sports

A large crowd enjoyed a night of fun and family atmosphere at last Friday's Ellinbank Twilight Sports

Above: Taking a break on some hay at the Ellinbank Twilight Sports are Ambrose O'Brien, Walter Mocko and Alexis O'Brien. Left: Daniel and Zoe Dardha enjoy a laugh at the twilight sports. Photographs by AMANDA EMARY.

A large crowd enjoyed a night of fun and family atmosphere at last Friday's Ellinbank Twilight Sports.

The annual event, which helps to raise funds for the local hall, was hailed as a success by organiser Peter Wallace.

"Numbers were up this year because we weren't competing with the Warragul Show," he said.

"The Ellinbank Gift was a good race, we had close races all night. Everything went well."

The Gift was taken out by Craig Rollinson, ahead of Jarrod LeCerf-Emmerson and Flynn Furphy.

The popular women's gumboot throw saw Monique Jefford claim first place, while other race winners included Joel Fanning (men's over 40 years 70m), Caroline Stritch (women's over 40 years 50m), Leo Urie (boys 400m) and Pip Dobie (women's and girls 400m).