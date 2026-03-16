Dusting off for a premiership reunion

The Dusties' 1986 premiership team is (back, from left) D. Wilby, K. Daly, M. Ridgway, A. Gleeson, G. Huggett, (third row, from left) A. Morrison (boundary), G. Commadeur, G. Krygger, P. Gough, B. Hemming, J. Gibson, N. Smith, R. Davie (runner), (second row, from left) D. Hemming (secretary), R. Huggett (treasurer), B. Wells, I. Glen, P. Croft, B. Wilby, J. Sinnett (selectors), B. Horan (president), R. Howard (senior vice-president), (front, from left) mascots D. Caddy, D. Wells, S. Lindau, G. Kneebone, P. Ross, Mark Ridgway (captain), J. Caddy, M. Elliott, G. Edwards, B. Attwell.



Warragul Industrials are preparing to host a premiership reunion as they put out the call for past players.

The club are hoping to welcome as many members of their 1976, 1986 and 1996 premiership teams as possible to Western Park on Saturday 11 April when they face Korumburra Bena.

Stories and drinks are bound to flow throughout the day as old teammates reminisce on the good old days - and so

Given years ending in six have brought the club some luck in the past, the Dusties will be hoping 2026 can do the same.

The club's 1976 premiership came following years of struggle - the Dusties lost a whopping 51 consecutive games between 1971 and 1973.

They would go on to win three games in 1974 and two in 1975 before their breakthrough year, where they claimed 12 victories on their way to an upset grand final triumph against Poowong.

1986 saw Warragul Industrials finish the year second on the table with 14 wins. They eventually defeated Bunyip in a low-scoring grand final (4.7 to 3.6).

The 1996 premiership was the club's fifth and is their latest to date.

Having finished on 15 wins the Dusties would beat Buln Buln in the grand final in a game hosted on the Lyrebirds' home turf due to the poor condition of Western Park.

Those interested in coming to the reunion can reach out to the club or Bob Howard at 0400 250 203.