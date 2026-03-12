Dumped rubbish costs $11,000 per month

Trafalgar residents were left frustrated last weekend after a large amount of rubbish was dumped on the road at the Contour Rd and Reserve Rd intersection.

A large amount of waste was dumped at the Contour Rd and Reserve Rd intersection in Trafalgar last weekend.

The rubbish appeared to include cables and a variety of e-waste.

Baw Baw Shire community infrastructure director James Robinson said council was made aware of the dumped waste last Tuesday morning.

"Illegally dumped waste negatively impacts the environment, is a risk to community health, and is a cost impact to council and ratepayers," Mr Robinson said.

"When dumped rubbish is reported, council will attempt to identify who it was dumped by and then determine the best process for its removal, which is dependent on what is in the rubbish.

"If the rubbish contains hazardous substances such as asbestos, for example, a specialist contractor needs to be engaged."

Between July 2025 and January this year, Mr Robinson said the monthly average for contractors disposing of illegal waste was more than $11,000 per month.

If residents encounter illegally dumped waste, Mr Robinson urged them not to move it as it may contain hazardous items or substances.

"Report the rubbish to council via the Snap Send Solve app or call customer service on 1300 229 229," he said.

"E-waste is accepted free of charge for residents at Baw Baw's four transfer stations.

"We welcome any enquiries to advise on disposing of specific items or substances, and this information can be found on our website or by calling customer service."