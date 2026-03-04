Drouin defeated in tight tussle

Drouin's division seven runners-up team on Saturday was (back, from left) team manager Dennis Throup, Richard Joyner, Ian Haughton, Peter McGrath, Ron Douthie, John Sullivan, (front, from left) Bob Cole, Carmel Newlands, Helen Kerkvliet and Gwen Price. Photograph courtesy of Drouin Bowling Club.

Drouin's hunt for a division seven flag on Saturday was not to be after they were defeated by Boolarra in a very close game.

Division seven: Drouin (4) lost to Boolarra (3) 33/37

Gwen Price's team of Bob Cole, Helen Kerkvliet and John Sullivan had a solid win on their rink 22/13.

But Ian Haughton's team of Peter McGrath, Richard Joyner and Ron Douthie just could not overcome their Boolarra opponents, going down 11/24.

The overall score had Drouin only one down with one end to play but Boolarra's lead put two bowls right on the jack and Drouin just could not take the shot.

Boolarra won the end and the grand final by four shots overall.

Drouin offered their congratulations to Boolarra.