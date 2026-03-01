Do you want to Elevate your child's education?

Neerim District Secondary College is launching a new program next year - Elevate 15 - aimed at a select cohort of 15 high-potential year seven students.

Elevate 15 is designed for students ready to extend themselves academically and creatively. An information night about the new program will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 6pm.

The program will offer personalised learning pathways that extend beyond the traditional classroom, including critical and creative thinking subjects, interdisciplinary passion projects, early access to VCE-level learning, and university-linked experiences where appropriate.

Specialist workshops, excursions, and enrichment opportunities also will broaden students' horizons, while ensuring they remain supported by teaching staff.

Principal Callum White said the program reflected the school's existing commitment to each individual learner and believes the program will further this strength, highlighting the need for a different approach to accelerated learning.

He is confident the college will offer the program as a unique prospect for local families.

"In our smaller school setting, students are never just a number. We know the students, we understand their strengths, and we can tailor opportunities that allow them to thrive. "We are fortunate to be able to offer a program that will be built on students' interests and do so in a way that ensures they feel excited by exploring their unique talents and passions," Mr White said.

Accelerated learning leader Connor McMahon said Elevate 15 was about meeting students where they were and guiding them to where they could be. "It's rigorous, but it's also supportive, ensuring students can build confidence, alongside their natural capabilities."

The program will be distinctive in its curriculum design, closely monitored and supported by the college's leading teacher of teaching and learning Stephanie Clark.

Due to the small class sizes, and dedicated time for Elevate 15 staff to plan for interdisciplinary learning, the school will create customised lessons that adhere to the Victorian curriculum standards, but are also specific to the child's interests and learning levels.

"The way we have structured Elevate 15 is to allow your child the ability to learn across subject areas, no matter their interests. So, whether your child loves video gaming, sport, fashion, physics or geography, we will be able to cater and extend their critical and creative thinking, and stretch their learning - which is really exciting," Ms Clark said.

Expressions of interest are now open for students entering year seven in 2027 and 2028, with the testing and interview processes for the program beginning in term two this year.

Families are encouraged to attend the school's information evening on March 12 at 6pm, where staff will share details about learning pathways, student support, and the unique opportunities available.

"We are so excited to be launching this program, and we invite all families interested in the school to come and see what we can offer every student, and to learn more about Elevate 15 and other exciting opportunities that await them at our college," Mr White said.

For more information go to: https://ndsc.vic.edu.au