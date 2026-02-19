Defeat for Iona/Koo wee rup

Iona/Koo wee rup were no match for Endeavour Hills in over 60s cricket on Sunday.

Sunday saw an undermanned Iona/Koo wee rup over 60s cricket team beaten away from home by Endeavour Hills to the tune of 59 runs.

Iona/Koo wee rup came into the match with 10 players while Endeavor Hills had 13 players; Joe McMaster volunteered to play for Iona/Koo wee rup.

Before the game commenced, a minute's silence was held for passing of Trevor Wilson, who was well known and respected by all the players.

Endeavour Hills won the toss and batted.

Trevor Dangerfield opened batting and retired on 25 from 30, before his partner Mark McInnes (19 from 24) was caught by Ross Farmer off the bowling of Mick Scully in the 11th over. The score was 1/62.

Shaun Jurangpathy (19 from 17) was Mick Sully's second wicket when he was judged lbw.

Greg Johnstone scored nine off six balls before he was caught by Mick Scully off Jon Martindale's bowling. Endeavour Hills were now 3/83 in the 17th over.

At the 20 over mark, it appeared that Iona/Koo wee rup, would be chasing a total of more than 240 as Endeavour Hills were 3/99.

David Green (10 from 30) and David Beveridge (26 off 30) had retired before Endeavour Hills lost their fourth wicket, Mick Scully had now had a hand in all four dismissals and this time he caught Phil Parsons 23 (25) off Greg Watsford's bowling.

The score was 5/154 when Alan Sauvarin (5 from 7) was caught by Russell Ferguson off Ross Farmer's bowling.

Greg Hulm (14 from) 30) retired before Michael Barrow (23), who was due to retire, had Ron Kasputtis (4 off 9) run out on his 30th ball.

After 40 overs Trevor Dangerfield had returned and did not add to his retired score, Lalin De Silva did not trouble the scorers off four balls and Endeavour Hills were 6/194.

Iona/Koo wee rup bowling: Andrew Patterson 8-0/26, Greg Watsford 7-1/27, Mick Scully 8-2/61, Jon Martindale 3-1/20, Ron Wernke 3-0/15, Ross Farmer 4-1/22 and Joe McMaster 8-0/17.

In a devastating four-over spell of bowling, Ron Kasputtis removed Ron Wernke (5 from 8) bowled, Andrew Patterson (7 off 12) bowled and Bob Rogers (7 off 7) caught by Greg Johnstone and left Iona/Koo wee rup reeling at 3/28 in the seventh over.

Andrew Beveridge continued the devastation by having two dismissals in the one over - Andy Parke (9 from 13) bowled and Ross Farmer (0 off 3) caught by Greg Johnstone.

It looked like an early finish for the game as Iona/Koo wee rup were 5/30 in the eighth over. But the captain and man of the match Mick Scully had other ideas, scoring 40 runs off 39 balls before retiring.

Russell Ferguson, in a very sedate innings of four off 30 balls, retired before Joe McMaster (14 from 16) was stumped by Greg Johnstone off Shaun Jurangpathy's bowling.

Iona/Koo wee rup were now 6/94 in the 23rd over, needing 100 runs off the next 17 overs.

Greg Watsford 14 (30) and Jon Martindale 14 (30) both retired before Russell Ferguson returned, but he did not add to his total off another five balls before he was bowled by Alan Sauvarin.

This meant that Jon Martindale and John Moore had 11 overs to face until the 40th over. This they did, and both finished not out, Jon Martindale (18 off 61) and John Moore (7 from 20). The Iona/Koo wee rup total was 7/135 and although a loss by 59 runs, it was much better than it could have been.

Endeavour Hills bowling: Ron Kasputtis 6-3/9, Andrew Beveridge 7-2/9, Shaun Jurangpathy 4-1/11, Lalan De Silva 3-0/19, Phil Parsons 4-0/22, Michael Barrow 4-0/21, David Green 4-0/12, Greg Hulm 4-0/14, Trevor Dangerfield 2-0/7 and Alan Sauvarin 2-1/1.

There are only two more games in the over 60s season as this Sunday Iona/Koo wee rup play Bayside at Koo wee rup and the following week play Rupertswood/Sunbury at Iona.