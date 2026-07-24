Crows still flying after Panthers thumping

by Davyd Reid

Longwarry remain one game clear atop the Ellinbank District football table after proving too strong for Yarragon, prevailing 19-27 (141) to 8-2 (50).

The Crows were still missing Jason Wells with an ankle syndesmosis injury, but it mattered little as they put on eight first quarter goals to send them on their way.

Longwarry got its run through the middle going early, finding Jedd Serong for the opener with just 14 seconds of playing time elapsed.

Josh Bourke ran one through from the pocket and soon had another as the Crows made the fast start.

Another ball through the middle found Serong on the lead at centre half forward who put through his second.

Yarragon struggled to penetrate past centre-half-forward with Longwarry clearing out their first forward 50 entry.

Riley Rundell pushed forward for a goal before Braydon McHugh put through a long goal to continue the pain for the Panthers.

Fintan Fox put through a nice goal from the pocket before Yarragon finally found some joy approaching time on, Ashley Stow converting from a push in the back.

McHugh made another accurate set shot from the flank before Gaige White put through the set shot.

The Crows could have moved further ahead in the second term had it been for greater accuracy, putting through 4-10.

McHugh ran through another before Brayden Hefford ran into the open goal for Yarragon.

After a string of minor scores, the Crows broke through by cutting off a defensive exit to find Dylan Holland in space.

Rundell snapped from the pocket to move the Crows further ahead.

The Panthers found a long goal, only for Rundell to put through a long set shot for a 63-point lead at the long break.

McHugh scored first in the third term before the Panthers found a purple patch, adding four goals in as many minutes.

Serong closed the quarter out as the Crows entered the final change with a handy 56-point buffer.

Holland, Serong, Rundell, Angus Adamiak, Tyler van der Heyden and Cooper Brown had led the charge for the home side.

Dylan Binzer, Sean Symes, Hefford, Codey Manning, James McKellar and Tom Delaney were willing the Panthers to continue to compete.

Five final quarter goals saw the Crows blow the margin out as Serong and Rundell added to their tallies.

Serong would finish with six majors while Rundell and McHugh each kicked four goals.