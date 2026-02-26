Creativity celebrated at The MAST

Creativity, connection, and community spirit will be celebrated at The MAST's community open day on Sunday, March 1.

From 11am to 4pm, the event will transform The MAST's Queen St, Warragul building into a vibrant hub of art, music, and cultural exchange — a day dedicated to expression, creativity, and shared human experience.

The MAST was established by founder Lauren Murphy as a place to meet for the arts, social connection and trade.

"I'd love to see people come and explore this beautiful old building, engage in some fun and reflective activities and leave feeling a spark," Lauren said.

"Whether you see yourself as creative or not, trust me, you'll find something enjoyable and may even unleash some hidden talents."

The celebration is not just about art - it's about people coming together through creativity and shared experiences.

Lauren believes creative expression has the power to bridge differences, foster understanding, and strengthen communities.

"Art has a unique way of connecting people beyond words," Lauren said. "When we create, listen, or experience something together, we remember what it means to belong."

The celebration will feature a relaxed and playful atmosphere, inviting people to stay for minutes or hours, to create, connect and be inspired.

Highlights include: welcome to country and smoking ceremony; Kurnai cultural display and activities; live music from young, local musicians; a voice recording project; badge making, communal painting, and street art paste-up; local art display; and tarot and astrology readings (subsidised fee of $20).

A "soapbox" discussion space hosted by Jules Cole will provide a punk poetry style discussion. Soapbox is a fun and inspiring space to share, listen and learn.

The open day also will feature an outdoor sensory experience, inspired by the calmness of water with projection art.

Barwon Coffee will be on site serving cafe style food and beverages.

A full timetable of activities will be released on The MAST website and socials.