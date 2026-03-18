Copper wire stolen from sports facilities

Thieves have targeted local sporting facilities, stealing copper wiring from outdoor lighting systems.

Ellinbank Recreation Reserve and Bellbird Park Recreation Reserve in Drouin have both been hit.

Ellinbank Recreation Reserve Committee president Darryl Hardy said copper wiring from lights around the oval and netball courts had been stolen some time over the past few months, although the timing was hard to pinpoint as the lights were not used over the summer period and the problem was discovered only recently.

"They somehow got into the pits next to the posts and cut it up and pulled it up," said Mr Hardy, of the copper thieves.

Depending on copper grade, quality, purity and weight as well as supply and demand, scrap metal recyclers will pay anywhere between $2.50 to $10/kg for the metal.

The facilities come under Baw Baw Shire's remit and insurance, so although the sporting groups won't face replacement costs, the thefts cause an inconvenience.

"I want to make others aware of the issue and that it can happen," Mr Hardy said.

Baw Baw Shire's community infrastructure director James Robinson said the thefts, alongside other criminal damage had been reported to police. "The cost to council for repair of the Bellbird Park Recreation Reserve damage is approximately $50,000, which is covered by insurance."

"The Ellinbank site is still being assessed at this stage. Council is currently working with trades to ensure that the sporting oval and netball court lighting is operational ahead of round one on 11 April."

Club officials who operate from council maintained sporting ovals have been asked to check their ground lighting to ensure all globes were functioning, and to notify council immediately if they suspected any tampering. If anyone else in the community is aware of this kind of damage or tampering, they can report it using Snap Send Solve or call council on 1300 229 229.