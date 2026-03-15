Community connection through storytelling

Storytelling organisation Kintsugi Heroes is working to create spaces where personal experiences can be shared, heard, and valued, to help strengthen connection and understanding across communities, and they want to hear from local individuals and organisations.

Ian Westmoreland, founder of Kintsugi Heroes, a storytelling organisation which works to create spaces where personal stories can be shared, heard, and valued.

Storytelling organisation Kintsugi Heroes is working to create spaces where personal experiences can be shared, heard, and valued, to help strengthen connection and understanding across communities, and they want to hear from local individuals and organisations.

Through community engagement and individual stories, Kintsugi Heroes amplify real experiences of resilience, adversity, and hope, creating opportunities for people to feel seen, understood, and less alone.

The stories are shared through digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

A wide range of free online resources also are offered by Kintsugi Heroes, including podcasts, books, and community conversations.

This ensures stories continue to be shared, revisited, and carried forward over time.

"Every story has the potential to spark understanding, reduce isolation, and remind others that they are not alone," explained chief executive officer and founder Ian Westmoreland.

"Inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken pottery is repaired with gold, Kintsugi Heroes celebrates the beauty in imperfection and the strength that emerges through shared experience. Our life experiences are like the golden threads in the ancient art of Kintsugi, binding and beautifying our stories."

"Kintsugi Heroes is a community where people share their life stories about overcoming adversity to offer hope and inspiration to people who may be experiencing similar challenges."

Locals who want to share their story or organisations who would like to explore community-led storytelling are invited to connect with Kintsugi Heroes.

This can be done in a number of ways including through storytelling initiatives, events, conversations, and creative gatherings.

Initiatives are designed to be inclusive and accessible, welcoming seniors, families, and inter-generational audiences.

Founded on the belief that every person's story matters, Kintsugi Heroes believes that stories are best led by communities themselves and shaped by local voices, local needs, and shared humanity.

To tell your story or for more information, email sarahrosse@kintsugiheroes.com.au or visit kintsugiheroes.com.au.